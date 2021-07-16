Mustang football players need to report Aug. 2
Attention all incoming WOS 9th thru 12th graders, who have been in the football program and any new students enrolling in WOS, need to report August 2nd at 7:30am to the Baseball stands. Please make sure to wear a mask and bring water. Covid protocols will be followed.
WOS Physicals need to be turned in by July 30th.
