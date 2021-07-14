Orange Police Beat 7.12.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 12, 2021:
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Driving under the influence at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
