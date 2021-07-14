July 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 12, 2021:

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Driving under the influence at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

