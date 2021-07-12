July 14, 2021

Orangefield Athletics will have parents meetings

By Van Wade

Published 8:13 am Monday, July 12, 2021

Orangefield athletics is hosting meetings for parents who will have students in JH or HS athletics for the 2021-2022 school year on July 22nd and July 27th in the HS cafeteria starting at 6:00pm. ALL student-athletes incoming 7th-12th need to have at least one parent attend one of the meetings.

