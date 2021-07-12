July 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.9 – 7.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:13 am Monday, July 12, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 9 – July 11, 2021:

Friday, July 9

  • Training at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Forgery at the 3300 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
  • Traffic collision resulting at in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Sexual assault reported
  • Traffic collision resulting at in vehicle damage at Bobhall and South Service Road
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of Burton Ave
  • Controlled substance at 27th and Lutcher

Saturday, July 10

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 3000 block of 18th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Theft at Interstate 10 west bound at Farm to Market Road 1442
  • Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 2200 block of Link Ave
  • Warrant at the 1200 block of Texas Street

Sunday, July 11

  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Warrant at the 100 block of Dahlia Street
  • Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 6300 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at 7th and Green

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

