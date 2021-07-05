Texas Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Texas man convicted of failure to register as a sex offender was sentenced on June 28, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Rene Alvarez DeLeon, Jr., age 45, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

DeLeon was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender by a federal grand jury on March 2, 2021. He pled guilty to on May 11, 2021.

According to court documents, in April 2020, DeLeon, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, knowingly failed to register and update his registration. He is a sex offender by reason of a conviction for sexual assault of a child under the laws of the State of Texas, and he traveled in interstate commerce, and having entered, left, and resided in Indian country, while failing to register or update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Jehangiri prosecuted the case.

DeLeon was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.