July 1, 2021

  • 90°

Orange Police Beat 6.30.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:29 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 30, 2021:

  • Retaliation at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Criminal traffic violation at 2nd and John
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Trespassing at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant service at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar