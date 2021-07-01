Orange Police Beat 6.30.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 30, 2021:
- Retaliation at the 200 block of Border Street
- Criminal traffic violation at 2nd and John
- Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
- Trespassing at the 1200 block of Palm Drive
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
