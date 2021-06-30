Orange Police Beat 6.29.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 29, 2021:
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 1800 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Interstate 10
- Warrant service at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
