Louisiana Inshore Shrimp Season to Close July 2, 2021 in Remaining State Inside Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2021 spring inshore shrimp season will close at official sunset on Friday, July 2, 2021, in all remaining inside waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line

For a map detailing this closure, see the map above or click here.

The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2 and all state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line, as described in LAC 76:VII.370 will remain open to shrimping until further notice.

Data collected in recent weeks by LDWF biologists indicate an increased quantity of small, juvenile white shrimp within these waters. The decision to close these waters was made to protect these developing shrimp and provide opportunity for growth to larger and more marketable sizes. The areas that remain open will be monitored and closed if biologically appropriate.

LDWF reminds shrimpers there is a size restriction on saltwater white shrimp taken in the inside and outside (offshore) waters of Louisiana. Saltwater white shrimp must be 100 count (whole shrimp per pound) or larger. This size restriction applies to the taking or possession of such shrimp aboard a vessel, EXCEPT from October 15 through the third Monday in December, when there is no possession count on saltwater white shrimp, taken or possessed. When more than 50 percent by weight of the saltwater shrimp taken or possessed is seabobs or brown shrimp, then the maximum allowable amount of undersized white shrimp taken or possessed should not exceed 10 percent by weight of the total saltwater shrimp taken or possessed. If compliance issues develop, remaining open areas will be closed.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337) 491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov .