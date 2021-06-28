June 28, 2021

  • 77°

Orange Police Beat 6.25-6.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:27 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 25 – June 27, 2021:

Friday, June 25

  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 1300 block of West Front Ave
  • Assault at the 500 block of Knox
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Missing person at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Womack and North Lutcher

Saturday, June 26

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Sexual offense in the Orange Area
  • Burglary at the 400 block of Strickland Drive
  • Warrant service at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of College Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Sunset and 28th
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Barkins and 16th
  • Warrant service at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
  • Warrant service at the 1500 block of 37th Street

Sunday, June 27

  • Theft at the 500 block of Bilbo Street
  • Assist West Orange at the 700 block of Newton
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 900 block of Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar