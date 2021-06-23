Letter of Introduction: Chairman Covey announces for RPT Chairman

I am very excited to announce my candidacy for Chairman ogf the Republican Paty of Texas. My team ios humbled by the support and endorsements coming in from all over our Great State of Texas. Precinct Chair, County Chair, SREC Committeeman for SD3, President of the TRCA and other leadership positions have uniquely qualified me to serve as your Republican Party Chair and my team will hit the ground running on day one. We will ignite our momentum with a positive celebration of our conservative values and our bottom-up approach has proven to be a successful model as we move forward for Texas!

David Covey