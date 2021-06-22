June 22, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.7-6.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 7 -June 13, 2021:

Monday, June 7

  • Welfare concern at the intersection of State Hwy. 62 and Foxtrot in Orange
  • Disturbance at Caribou Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 16000 block of Farm to Market 1442 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3500 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Tuesday, June 8

  • Theft on Farm to Market Road in 1130 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3200 block of Stuart Drive in Orange.

Wednesday, June 9

  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of Buccaneer in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 700 block of Poplar Road in Vidor
  • Warrant at the Orange County Probation Department for an outstanding warrant
  • Stolen vehicle reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office lobby
  • Assault at the 2000 block of Foreman Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 500 block of Chapman Lane in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
  • Animal bite at the 5000 block of Lyre Street in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Apple Pie Ridge in Vidor

Thursday, June 10

  • Assault at the 3200 block of Stuart Drive in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 5400 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor
  • Fraud on Lamurel Willey Road in Orange
  • Fraud on State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Assault at the 12000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted Beaumont, Vidor and Orange Police Departments with an active pursuit
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of West Roundbunch Road in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 5600 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Driver was arrested for pending criminal charges

Friday, June 11

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange.
  • Stolen vehicle at the 7300 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of Henry Street in Vidor

Saturday, June 12

  • Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Found property at the 100 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor.
  • Animal bite at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouose Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 15000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor

Sunday, June 13

  • Traffic stop at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and 105 in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Allie Payne Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 4400 block of Main in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

