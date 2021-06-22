Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.7-6.13.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 7 -June 13, 2021:
Monday, June 7
- Welfare concern at the intersection of State Hwy. 62 and Foxtrot in Orange
- Disturbance at Caribou Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 16000 block of Farm to Market 1442 in Orange
- Burglary at the 3500 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
Tuesday, June 8
- Theft on Farm to Market Road in 1130 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3200 block of Stuart Drive in Orange.
Wednesday, June 9
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of Buccaneer in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 700 block of Poplar Road in Vidor
- Warrant at the Orange County Probation Department for an outstanding warrant
- Stolen vehicle reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office lobby
- Assault at the 2000 block of Foreman Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 500 block of Chapman Lane in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
- Animal bite at the 5000 block of Lyre Street in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Apple Pie Ridge in Vidor
Thursday, June 10
- Assault at the 3200 block of Stuart Drive in Orange
- Traffic stop at the 5400 block of Farm to Market Road in Vidor
- Fraud on Lamurel Willey Road in Orange
- Fraud on State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Assault at the 12000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted Beaumont, Vidor and Orange Police Departments with an active pursuit
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of West Roundbunch Road in Orange
- Traffic stop at the 5600 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Driver was arrested for pending criminal charges
Friday, June 11
- Suspicious circumstances at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange.
- Stolen vehicle at the 7300 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Burglary at the 1000 block of Henry Street in Vidor
Saturday, June 12
- Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Found property at the 100 block of Farm to Market 1131 in Vidor.
- Animal bite at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Greathouose Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 15000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
Sunday, June 13
- Traffic stop at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1131 and 105 in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Allie Payne Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 2700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Criminal mischief at the 4400 block of Main in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
