Orange Police Beat 6.15.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 15, 2021:
- Controlled substance at 8th and Adams
- Warrant service at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft at the rear of the 1800 block of Wildwood Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Warrant at the 1800 block of 11th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
