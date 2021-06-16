Uplifting others through one person at a time

Anita Scott, founder of One Soul at a Time Ministry, usually visits nursing homes and neighborhoods opted to extend the reach of the ministry on Saturday.

With the assistants of representatives of other churches, such as 6th Street Community Church, Empowerment Church, Dominion Life Force Temple of Praise, Restoration Church and Greater Grace Temple, the ladies offered prayer, encouragement, as well as free food and a drink to vehicles as they stopped by. Each person was also given a mustard seed anointed in oil to represent faith the size of a mustard seed can do anything.

“This is several churches coming together,” Scott said. “We have had a good turnout of people stopping to receive prayer.”

Scott said she was in a terrible car wreck and was fortunate to be alive.

“God put it on my heart to start this ministry,” Scott said. “In April, I was in another wreck when my car was hit by a train. I am still here.”

In between the wrecks, she also battled cancer.

“This is about reaching out to one soul at a time. If that person changes their life towards Christ and they go to the next person…” Scott said. “One Soul at a Time Ministry.”