Community Briefs 5.16.21

Vacation Bible School

First United Methodist Church – Orange (502 N. Sixth Street) invites you to their Vacation Bible School, Rocky Railway. VBS will be June 28th – July 1st. Times are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and we have plans for breakfast to be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., furnished by West Orange Cove CISD. VBS is for children age 4 years old to 5th grade. Safety protocols will be followed due to COVID, such as social distancing, hand sanitizers in each room and with each leader, and also cleaning the tables after each rotation. Masks are optional. Activities will include, Bible Story, Music, Crafts, Imagination Station (Science), Games, and Snacks. To register your child please use the online registration: vbspro.events/p/0a4d8b. We are excited to meet your child at Vacation Bible School this summer.

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on June 17. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Vendors needed

CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children! If your company or group is interested in joining the fun and providing a family-fun activity or snacks or drinks, please fill out the attached form and return to hnwatkins@casasnr.org. If you would like to help but cannot commit to providing an activity, we are also seeking sponsors for the following:

Bounce House/Slide – $250

Inflatable Slide – $295

Obstacle Course – $395

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 16 -June 19, June 23 – June 26, and June 30 – July 3. Times to be announced.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

MEGA Sports Camp

Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting Mega Sports Camp from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13 – Friday June 18 for ages Kindergarten – 5th Grade at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Your kids will have fun learning new skills from experienced coaches and learning more about Jesus along the way. When you register, make sure you are registering your kids and not yourself! Instead of typing your name in the first box, type your child’s name. Parent/Guardian information comes later in the registration. If you are registering as a guest, you will have to do separate registrations for each child.

To register, visit: https://orangenazchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/876375

Online Auction Fundraiser

Online Auction for United Way of Orange County starts next week! The auction will run from June 16 through June 30.

We wanted to reach out one last time to see if your business has an item or a package to donate. We would love to have a variety of items so that there is something to appeal to everyone. We also hope to have some packages such as beach packages, sports packages, etc. (Donated items of lower value can be combined with other items to make a package.) Please reach out to us if you have something to donate so that we can coordinate a pickup time. We would like to have all items at our office by Friday, June 11.

School Supply Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop off supplies through July 15 at Weinershnitzel at 2420 MacArthur Drive in Orange or at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

Juneteenth in the Fruit

The community of Orange presents “Juneteenth in the Fruit” a Juneteenth holiday celebration

Orange, Texas- The community of Orange, Texas will host the second annual “Juneteenth in the Fruit” celebration. The celebration will be held on June 19, 2021 at the Riverfront Pavilion in Orange. The event will display and promote local vendors and performers. The Orange chapter of the NAACP will hold a membership drive. Community members are encouraged to join the NAACP for only $30. This event is free admission and open to the public.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the Riverfront Pavilion between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, etc. and shop local vendors while enjoying food and entertainment. A kid fun zone will be included.

Local businesses and individual who would like to get involved by sponsoring, donating, and/or obtaining a vendor spot may contact Dylan Bennett (dylanfaith@gmail.com) or Dominique Riggs (Dominique_riggs@yahoo.com).

“Breaking the curse by instilling the culture.”

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Ribbon Cutting

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at Granger CDJR located at 4103 Interstate 10 East in Orange.