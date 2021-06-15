Orange Police Beat 6.14.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 14, 2021:
- Assault at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Valero on State Hwy. 62
- Assault on Circle P
- Weapons offense at the 3700 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
