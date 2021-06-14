SETCA All-Star Classics set for the week

The Southeast Texas Coaches Association (SETCA) have their All-Star Classics set for this week as a slew of local seniors will get to represent their respective high schools one more time. This is the 9th year of the All-Star Classic and the 6th year that CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine is the Title Sponsor. The schedule of events to showcase Southeast Texas high school talent will also be announced:

Wednesday, June 16, 5:00 p.m., All-Star Softball and All-Star Baseball at Barbers Hill High School

Thursday, June 17, 4:30 p.m, All-Star Volleyball, All-Star Girls Basketball, All-Star Boys Basketball at East Chambers High School Gym

Friday, June 18, 7:00 p.m, All-Star Football at Beaumont Memorial Stadium

Here are the All-Star Coaches

Softball

East Team: Rebekah Ragsdale – Orangefield

West Team: Garrett Gates – Huffman-Hargrave

Baseball

East Team: Jacob Walton – Beaumont West Brook

West Team: David Denny – Barbers Hill

Volleyball

East Team: Maci Wilmore – Deweyville

West Team: Johnathan Snipes – East Chambers

Girls Basketball

East Team: Kara Skinner – Port Neches-Groves (formerly)

West Team: Troy Carrell – Woodville

Boys Basketball

East Team: David Green – Beaumont United

West Team: Todd Sutherland – East Chambers

Football

East Team: Marcus Graham – Beaumont United

West Team: Greg Neece – Anahuac

Here are the All-Star players representing from Orange County Schools:

VOLLEYBALL

Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City

Emma Humplik, Orangefield

SOFTBALL

Madeline Stephenson, LC-M

Bailey Frenzel, LC-M

Karson Friar, LC-M

Codie Sorge, Orangefield

Emma Humplik, Orangefield

Ryden Stanfield, Orangefield

Olivia Grant, Orangefield

Taliyah Washington, WO-S

Skylar Head, Vidor

BASEBALL

Sam Carpenter, Bridge City

Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield

Tyler Gray, Vidor

Jalen Thompson, WO-S

BOYS Basketball

Gabe Castillo, Bridge City

Jesse Doucette, LC-M, Quintin Proctor, WO-S

Bryan Keller, WO-S

FOOTBALL

Cody Howard, Bridge City

Oscar Carranza, Bridge City

Ethan Tant, LC-M

Mason Sampson, Orangefield

Ty Vincent, Vidor

Miguel Villeda, WO-S

Braden Gant, WO-S

Jasachin Harris, WO-S