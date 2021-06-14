Orange Police Beat 6.11-6.13.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 11 – June 13, 2021:

Friday, June 11

Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont

Suspicious person at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Barkins

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Pornography/ Obscene material was reported to the Orange Police Department

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive

Runaway juvenile at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Assist other agency at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Controlled substance on Sunset Circle B

Saturday, June 12

Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Obstruct police at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Golden Oak

Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of Border Street

Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Warrant service at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Warrant service at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Sunday, June 13

Obstruct police at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 800 block of 3 rd Street

Street Warrant service at the 2600 block of 8 th Street

Street Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department