Orange Police Beat 6.11-6.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 11 – June 13, 2021:

Friday, June 11

  • Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont
  • Suspicious person at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Barkins
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Pornography/ Obscene material was reported to the Orange Police Department
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Runaway juvenile at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Controlled substance on Sunset Circle B

Saturday, June 12

  • Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Obstruct police at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Golden Oak
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant service at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Sunday, June 13

  • Obstruct police at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 800 block of 3rd Street
  • Warrant service at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

