Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ken Lee Addresses Eastern District of Texas as Part of EDTX’s Distinguished Speaker Series

BEAUMONT, Texas – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas is pleased to announce the latest guest in its EDTX Distinguished Speaker Series, Judge Kenneth Kiyul Lee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Judge Lee has served on the Ninth Circuit since June 2019. Prior to joining the court, he was a partner in the Los Angeles office of Jenner & Block. From 2006 to 2009, Judge Lee was Associate Counsel and Special Assistant to the President. He has also served as a special counsel on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee and was an associate at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz from 2001 to 2006. Judge Lee is no stranger to Texas – he began his legal career as a law clerk to Fifth Circuit Judge Emilio M. Garza from 2000 to 2001.

Judge Lee was born in South Korea and is only one of three Korean Americans to serve on any United States Courts of Appeal.

“The Eastern District is fortunate to have Judge Lee speak to us today. It is particularly fitting to hear from Judge Lee shortly after we celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “In his brief service as federal judge, Judge Lee has already distinguished himself for his clear writing and sharp legal analysis. I am confident Judge Lee will continue his excellent service to our Nation and the rule of law for years to come.”

Judge Lee is a graduate of Cornell University (summa cum laude) and Harvard Law School (magna cum laude).