June 12, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.31 -6.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:51 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 31 – June 6, 2021:

Monday, May 31

  • Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 7000 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange

Tuesday, June 1

  • Theft at the 300 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Theft at the 100 block of Renfo Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 21000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Found property on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 300 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor

Wednesday, June 2

  • Assault at the 100 block of Stanley Road in Vidor

Thursday, June 3

  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Lee Ann Street in Pine Forest
  • Possession of methamphetamine at the 1300 block of Evangeline in Vidor
  • Sexual assault in Orange
  • Harassment on Melcer Drive in Orange

Friday, June 4

  • Stolen vehicle on Beadle Road in Orange.
  • Burglary at the 5700 block of Ashland Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Theft at the 1000 block of Camelia Street in Rose City

Saturday, June 5

  • Criminal mischief at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Trespass at the 3600 block of Fish Hook Lane in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 5000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Sunday, June 6

  • Burglary in progress at the 100 block of Horton Street in Vidor. The deputy was assisting Vidor Police Department on the call.
  • Assault at the 6000 block of Crosstimber Road in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 800 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

