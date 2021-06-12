Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.31 -6.6.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 31 – June 6, 2021:
Monday, May 31
- Assault at the 4500 block of Caribou Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 7000 block of North Meadow Drive in Orange
Tuesday, June 1
- Theft at the 300 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
- Theft at the 100 block of Renfo Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 21000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Found property on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Traffic stop at the 300 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor
Wednesday, June 2
- Assault at the 100 block of Stanley Road in Vidor
Thursday, June 3
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Lee Ann Street in Pine Forest
- Possession of methamphetamine at the 1300 block of Evangeline in Vidor
- Sexual assault in Orange
- Harassment on Melcer Drive in Orange
Friday, June 4
- Stolen vehicle on Beadle Road in Orange.
- Burglary at the 5700 block of Ashland Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 2600 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
- Theft at the 1000 block of Camelia Street in Rose City
Saturday, June 5
- Criminal mischief at the 7800 block of State Hwy. 87
- Trespass at the 3600 block of Fish Hook Lane in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 5600 block of Bubba Road in Orange
- Assault at the 5000 block of Patillo Road in Orange
Sunday, June 6
- Burglary in progress at the 100 block of Horton Street in Vidor. The deputy was assisting Vidor Police Department on the call.
- Assault at the 6000 block of Crosstimber Road in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 800 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
You Might Like
Murder suspect leads police on high speed chase
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., Chambers County Detectives Cody Burk and Christopher Detorre were working criminal interdiction... read more