Newton County Sheriff’s report 6.7.21
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 69 calls to service last week from May 31st to June 6th, 2021. We currently have 23 inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 3 individuals booked into the Jail.
The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:
Kirbyville: Trespassing Suspicious Activity
Bleakwood: Loud Noise / Loud Explosion; Reckless Driving; Deadly Conduct
Toledo Bend: Loud Music
Burkeville: 4-Wheelers on the roadway; Suspicious Activity
Wiergate: Trespassing; Threat
Deweyville: Assault-Simple; Suspicious Activity; Harassment; Reckless driving; Loud Music.
Bon Weir: Trespassing; Suspicious Activity; Assault
Old Salem: Reckless Driving; Suspicious Activity.
Newton (Unincorporated): Theft; Trespassing; Suspicious Activity.
Jamestown: Unwanted Subject. Illegal Dumping of Trash
Old Champion: Suspicious Activity/Extra Patrol
Pine Grove: Illegal Dumping of Trash
Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”
Man walking in road struck by vehicle
On Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11:05 p.m., officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the... read more