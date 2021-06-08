Man walking in road struck by vehicle

On Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11:05 p.m., officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Hwy 62 near Farm to Market Road 1078 in reference to a motorist assist.

Moments later, officers were notified of a male subject walking in the roadway in the 4700 block of State Hwy 62.

Upon Officer’s arrival, a white male was found to be deceased in the roadway at the location. During the investigation, it was determined the 31-year-old white male of Orange was involved in an Auto/Pedestrian Crash.

The vehicle(s) involved were at the scene. An autopsy was order by Judge Price.

The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.