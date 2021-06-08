Man walking in road struck by vehicle
On Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11:05 p.m., officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Hwy 62 near Farm to Market Road 1078 in reference to a motorist assist.
Moments later, officers were notified of a male subject walking in the roadway in the 4700 block of State Hwy 62.
Upon Officer’s arrival, a white male was found to be deceased in the roadway at the location. During the investigation, it was determined the 31-year-old white male of Orange was involved in an Auto/Pedestrian Crash.
The vehicle(s) involved were at the scene. An autopsy was order by Judge Price.
The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.
Smith named WO-SMS Teacher of the Year
