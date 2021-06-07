June 8, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M Hoops

LC-M Hoop Camp a nice success again

By Van Wade

Published 8:35 am Monday, June 7, 2021

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bear Basketball Camp was a tremendous success last week as a slew of campers got in plenty of hoop action both at The Grove and at the Bear Cave.

The LC-M hoop stafdf would like to thank all of the campers, parents and workers that made it all a ton of fun.

 

 

