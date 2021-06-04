Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.