LC-M CISD Teachers of the Year

Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools selected Teacher of the Year representatives from each campus earlier this spring. Those teachers’ applications were then given to a panel of anonymous judges to select an Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year to represent LCM in the Region 5 level of competition.

This year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Tammi Halliburton of Little Cypress Intermediate. Jill Shugart of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School was selected Secondary Teacher of the Year. Shugart has been with LCM High School since 2012, where she teaches English I and AP English I. She is also the Interact Sponsor. Halliburton is a fifth-grade reading, language arts and social studies teacher and is fifth grade level chair at LCI. She has been with LCI since 2019 and also taught for LCMCISD as a Special Education teacher from 2006 to 2010.

Teachers of the Year for the other campuses include Denise Blackmon, second grade at Mauriceville Elementary; Sandra Davis, accelerated math teacher for first and kindergarten at Little Cypress Elementary; Brianna Graffagnino, seventh grade English language arts teacher at Little Cypress Junior High; and Meghan Brewer, eighth grade English language arts teacher at Mauriceville Middle School.