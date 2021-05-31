Cheryl “Janis” Willborn, known as “Nana”, passed into the arms of our heavenly father on the evening of May 27, 2021, in her home surrounded by her husband, son and daughter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home with Tony Goins officiating.

Born in Big Spring, Texas, on April 7, 1946, she was the daughter of M.A. Lilly and Vernell Lilly. Janis was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She worked as a homemaker all her life, joyfully caring for her husband and children. Her family was her main priority in life. Nothing made Janis happier than to cook a good meal for her family and friends. Her kitchen table was always ready and set perfectly for entertaining, with color-coordinating dishes, tablecloths, napkins, etc. Janis loved to collect dishes, quilts, birdhouses, and jewelry. Some of her favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, and going to garage sales. Janis also loved a good game of “spoons” with her grandkids. Nana was a kind-hearted, Christian woman who loved life. More than anything in this world, she wanted to make sure that all her family and friends knew Christ. Janis prayed daily and fervently for each and every kid and grandchild. She was married to her husband, Brice, for 57 years and he was the steady rock of her life. Janis will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, M.A and Vernell Lilly.

She is survived by her husband, George Brice Willborn of Bridge City; brother, Alton Don Lilly and wife Geri of Midland; children, Gregory Brice Willborn and wife Cami of Taylor Landing, Kimberly Dawn Frenzel and husband Eddie of Orange; grandchildren, Gatlin Brice Willborn and girlfriend Caitlynn, Hayden Lee Willborn and wife Sarah, Brianna Alyse Frenzel, Bailey Dawn Frenzel, Edward Brice Frenzel, and Eden Grace Frenzel.