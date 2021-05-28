Pamela Jean Burnett passed away on the morning of April 28, 2021 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, CA. She was born January 31, 1952 in Center, TX to Jay Ramsey Tomlin and Geraldine Tomlin. Pam grew up in Orange and graduated from Orangefield High School in 1970.

Pam is survived by her three children and their spouses: Tony and Ginny Pickett, Kristy and Brad Nation and Dereck Burnett; Grandson, Hunter Pickett; five siblings: Larry, Vicky, Jimmy, Jeff and Lisa; mother Geraldine; three step-sons: Ben, Luke and Jake Burnett. She joins her loving husband Harry Burnett who preceded her in death in 2011.

Pam traveled all around the country, logging many adventures with stops in North Dakota, Washington, Oregon and most recently California but Texas was always home and was always in her heart. Though she was small in stature, the impact she made on those she came into contact with was huge. She was extremely selfless, overly generous and always put the well-being and happiness of others above her own. She was quick-witted and never afraid to crack a joke or bring some levity to a situation. She was strong, resilient, and beautiful. She will be missed beyond words.