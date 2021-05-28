5Point Credit Union moves to new Orange location

ORANGE – 5Point Credit Union is pleased to announce the relocation of their Orange, TX branch. 5Point has moved into a new, more convenient location across from Northway Shopping Center – just minutes from the current location. This state-of-the-art branch will provide members with the same exceptional 5Point service they expect, with the added benefit of new technologies and easier access.

The new location features a state-of-the-art Live Teller System, which will offer extended drive-thru hours for Orange members. The Live Teller System combines the personal assistance of a live teller with the functionality of an ATM. Using the new system, members will be able to process deposits, make withdrawals, cash checks, transfer funds, make loan payments, and obtain account balances. Our Live Tellers will be available to assist members with drive-thru transactions during the hours of 7 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We are very excited to bring this new, state-of-the-art facility to Orange. Orange is a wonderful community and an integral part of the Southeast Texas region that we have served for so many years. This new location reaffirms and strengthens our commitment to Orange,” said Erik Shaw, President and CEO of 5Point Credit Union.

Leading operations at the new Orange location will be Amber McCranie, Branch Manager. McCranie has been with 5Point Credit Union for 7 years. Prior to becoming Branch Manager, she has held the positions of Assistant Manager, Operations Administrative Assistant, Full-Service Representative, and Teller. McCranie is a graduate of Lamar State College in Port Arthur, Texas, with an Associate Degree in Business Administration. She is a long-time resident of Southeast Texas and currently resides in Orange with her husband and daughter.

5Point Credit Union is one of the largest independent, not-for-profit financial institutions in Southeast Texas. For 85 years, 5Point has been helping the community reach their goals. 5Point currently serves members from eight branch locations, a full-service call center, and a Live Teller Center.