Orange Police Beat 5.25.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 25, 2021:
- Stolen vehicle at the 2700 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2700 block of Farm to Market Road 1006
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Theft at the 1800 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
