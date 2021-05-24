Orange Police Beat 5.21-5.23.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 21 – May 23, 2021:
Friday, May 21
- Warrant service on Bruce Lane
- Public intoxication at the 1000 block of Western Ave
- Warrant service at the 2800 block of West Park
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 1700 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Assault at 10th and Burton
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Sunset Drive
Saturday, May 22
- Controlled substance at Kenwood and Bay
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5700 block of 90 Hwy.
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 4900 block of Oak Valley Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Knox and 4th
- Warrant service at Edgar Brown Drive and Foreman Road
- Driving under the influence of drugs at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Controlled substance at the 1300 block of Green Ave
- Assault at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Stolen vehicle at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
Sunday, May 23
- Weapons offense at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Suspicious activity at the 4700 block of Oak Valley Drive
- Controlled substance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Burglary at the 2200 block of Summer Oak Lane
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 2000 block of 10th Street
- Warrant service at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
- Assist other agency at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at Byley and Church
- Criminal traffic violation at Interstate 10 mile marker 869
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
