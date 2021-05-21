Three die in fatal PA wreck

On Thursday at approximately 7:36 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the 2600 Block of State Hwy. 82 in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.

As officers arrived on scene, they located the victim vehicle and found three subjects deceased. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge truck was traveling north on State Hwy. 82 and crossed over into southbound traffic, striking a passenger vehicle. The driver of the Dodge truck was transported to a local hospital for injuries and a blood search warrant was issued to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The names of the person’s involved in the accident are being withheld at this time pending death notifications to their family. The accident is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Criminal Investigations Division.