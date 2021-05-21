Operation Blessing Deploys U.S. Disaster Relief Team To Lake Charles, LA for Flood Relief Efforts

The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team and a convoy of equipment to Lake Charles, LA to assist with relief efforts following the deadly flooding this week.

Operation Blessing has set up a base of operations on the grounds of Christian World Church (2001 E. Gauthier Rd, Lake Charles, LA) and is asking homeowners whose homes were damaged to come and fill out a work order request for free volunteer help. Operation Blessing will begin coordinating day volunteers beginning Saturday at 8am .

Team leaders from Operation Blessings Virginia Beach headquarters will arrive in Lake Charles today to assess the damage and meet with local emergency management officials in order to determine the areas of greatest need. Operation Blessing previously deployed to Lake Charles in September 2020 for Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

The convoy of emergency equipment departed Wednesday from Operation Blessing warehouses in Norfolk (VA) and Bristol (TN), and includes a construction trailer filled with tools and emergency supplies, a Work Order Trailer to coordinate volunteers, and various trucks and SUVs. Also en route is a mobile kitchen that is capable of serving thousands of hot meals a day, and a trailer full of fans and dehumidifier equipment to help with dry out and moisture removal from homes/structures.

VOLUNTEER INFO: WANT TO HELP?

Operation Blessing will be accepting volunteers daily starting Saturday, May 22. Volunteers should meet at the Operation Blessing base of operations at Christian World Church

(2001 E. Gauthier Rd, Lake Charles, LA). Please arrive by 8am for registration and orientation. Day volunteers do not need to register in advance. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, dress appropriately for work in the field (long pants and hard soled shoes or work boots) and also provide their own transportation to and from the work site. For any questions about volunteering, please call OBs national volunteer hotline: 1-800-730-2537

HOMEOWNERS NEEDING HELP:

Homeowners are invited to come in person to fill out a work request for FREE volunteer help at Christian World Church (2001 E. Gauthier Rd, Lake Charles, LA) daily from 8:30am4:30pm. All homeowners must fill out a work order form and sign a release form in person, allowing volunteer teams access to your property. Volunteers will not be able to do work without a form SIGNED BY THE HOMEOWNER. Priority is given based on need (elderly, sick, disabled, etc) and is based on volunteer availability. Volunteer services offered include debris removal, and help finding and sorting salvageable belongings. For more information on how to apply for help: 800-730-2537.

https://www.ob.org/disaster- relief/ To donate to the relief efforts: