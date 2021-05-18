Orange Police Beat 5.17.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 17, 2021:
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Decatur Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and North Lutcher
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.
- Public intoxication at the 1100 block of 6th Street
- Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
