Shootout on the Sabine returns to the waterways

For the seventh year, Shootout on the Sabine hosted by the City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Deep South Racing Association (DSRA) returns to Orange. This event features drag boat racing that will be held May 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, located at 1000 Simmons Drive.

Shootout on the Sabine includes 50 to 60 racers from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Depending on the classification, speeds of more than 100 mph are possible and are sure to entertain those of all ages. Concessions and children’s activities will be on site for all to enjoy. There will be no charge to attend this family friendly event.

Live entertainment by Corey Ledet Zydeco will be held at the Riverside Pavilion, located next to the City of Orange Boat Ramp, on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

A spectacular fireworks display will begin immediately following the concert at 9 p.m.

No dogs and no pets will be allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion. Coolers are welcome.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or online at www.orangetexas.org.