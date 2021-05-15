FAITH: Pandemic creates friends, fellowship

One of the outcomes of the pandemic I have found to be a great blessing has been the advent of a Tuesday evening men’s gathering. This started as a Zoom Bible study for men back in March of 2020 as our church discontinued in person times together, and when most people were discovering Zoom for the first time. We chose Tuesday night because the ladies of the church where already doing a Zoom group on Wednesday nights. The desire was to create an intentional connection point for our guys to sustain us for the time being. It turned into something much greater.

Every person on the planet needs connection with other people, even if they do not think they do and do not think they enjoy it. Being made in the image of God, we were created to be in relationship with our Heavenly Father and with other people. The Christian life is especially expressed in relational connectedness. Therefore, being part of a community of believers is necessary and important in the life of a disciple. As we experience life together with other believers, we find our journey is helped along because the testimony of transformation in one life greatly benefits and impacts someone else.

For myself and the men who gather on Tuesday nights, we have leaned into this intentional connectedness as it has become an essential part of our week. You may have heard this from Proverbs 27: 17 before, “Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.” This wisdom is not just the act of hanging out with other guys, but it is specifically one man helping and enabling another man to be his best, to be transformed by God, sharpened by the positivity of truth. This group of men on Tuesday nights takes this task serious and have become one of my great joys in the process.

“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” Hebrews 10:23-25 ESV

What started as a Zoom gathering during a pandemic has turned into Tacos Tuesday Men’s Bible Fellowship. It’s not fancy or sophisticated, it’s just dudes, tacos, and study of the Word! For any of you men reading this who are longing to find a place where you can be connected with other men who follow Christ, you are welcome to come eat a taco and get to know this great group. We will be starting back up on Tuesday, May 25 at 5:45 pm. There is no cost to attend, and we finish at 7 pm. Make sure to follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/orangenazchurch for a reminder of time and directions to the church. You are Valued and Loved! Pastor Brad

Rev. Brad McKenzie is Lead Pastor at Orange First Church of the Nazarene, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange.