And Now You Know: Orange street lights, ladies bowling, movies, and social news in the Summer of 1912

In 1912, there was a group of civic-minded men who formed the Young Men’s Committee. This group was concerned in making improvements in Orange, namely, street improvements, lighting in the city, and sidewalks along the city streets.

J.A.S. Lasley had been named chairman of the committee that would work on getting funding for streetlights. As a start, 14 men who lived on Pine Street and 11 men who lived on Elm Street had agreed to provide funding for lights on these two streets.

The lights committee had requested that anyone who would be interested in helping fund the cost of lights contact the committee instead of waiting for the committee to contact them.

The names of all who contributed would be published in The Daily Leader.

Mr. Smith, the manager of the local bowling alley announced that he would allow the ladies of Orange the use of the bowling alley between the hours of 12 and 6 every afternoon free of charge.

There were cities in Orange and Louisiana that had ladies bowling clubs and Smith felt there were enough ladies in Orange interested in bowling to form two teams.

He said he would be glad to meet with interested ladies and arrange regular practice days for two teams and would make no charges for either practice days or contests.

“This is a rare chance for ladies of Orange, and it is hoped that they will take advantage of the opportunity and form at least two teams,” Smith stated. “The sport is clean, dignified, and beneficial so there is no reason why the offer should not be accepted.”

E.M Henry, a representative of the Mutual Film Corporation was in Orange to investigate the problem of interrupted film service at the Airdome Theater. On account of delays in receiving films, Mr. Thomas, the manager of the Airdome had been forced to show “emergency films.”

Thomas had made strenuous appeals for better service. As a result, Henry had been sent by the film company to see Thomas and assure him that there would be no more trouble with the service.

Henry brought with him three especially good films to be shown as special features. In conversation with the Leader, he stated that “Stage Struck Mamie” was very good and should please everyone. “Dotty’s New Doll” and “The Hardest Way” were the other two films Henry brought. He said these were “unusually good films.”

Orange County Commissioners met and appointed Joseph Goodman to succeed his father, the late Judge C.L. Goodman as County and District Clerk for the unexpired term, of the late judge.

The younger Goodman was known to be thoroughly competent, conscientious, and in every respect well qualified to take over the duties of the office.

Judge Goodman’s funeral held the day before his son’s appointment was announced was said to be one of the largest ever held in Orange.

In social news: Dr. J.J. Simmons of Dallas, was in Orange visiting his brother, Dr. W.B. Simmons. He stated that while Dallas was a cosmopolitan town in which anything could be purchased, the best thing he ever found for sale was a railroad ticket to Orange.

Miss Willie Tracy entertained friends with a Saturday evening boat trip. The trip to Sabine Lake was made on the launch Nicholaus.

“The bathing was delightful, and all participated in this for a couple of hours and then were treated to a delicious lunch,” Miss Tracy reported.

Tom B. Moore was preparing to leave for Key West, Florida where he would visit for a day or two before sailing to Havana, Cuba.

H.J.L. Stark and Edgar Brown left Orange to join the Orange baseball club on the road. Stark had received word of injuries and sickness among team members.

A Leader reporter was informed one player had been slightly injured and another was too ill to play.

Stark and Brown would meet with the team and see if other players could be found, and the tour continued.

Two local secret orders, The Knights of the Macabees and The Woodmen of the World have organized baseball teams and will settle a dispute between the two orders “in a baseball way.”

The Leader was told the members of each team would play in their official regalia and “the devil himself” would umpire.

An effort was being made to secure West End Park for the ballgame.

The Leader would make a full report of the game.

