Two arrested in Vidor in connection with distributing meth
PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1400 Block of Orange Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
Approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine was found inside of the residence.
After the investigation, Aaron Leonard Dixon was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 200 grams < 400 grams which is a 1st degree felony.
A second occupant, Heather Elizabeth Wood, was found to be in possession of ¼ of an ounce of methamphetamine and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams which is a 2nd degree felony.
Bridge City man and woman arrested for possession
On Wednesday, the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed an evidentiary search warrant at 1101 Bernice in Bridge City, Texas.... read more