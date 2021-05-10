May 11, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.7-5.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:24 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 7 – May 13, 2021:

Friday, May 7

  • Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street
  • Damaged property at the 3000 block of 18th Street
  • Assault at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
  • Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Identity theft at the 500 block of Bridal Wreath Street
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Found property at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street

Saturday, May 8

  • Disorderly conduct on Cove Drive
  • Possession of stolen vehicle at Tulane and State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Park Ave
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Bowling Lane
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2800 block of 23rd Street
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Trespassing at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Assault at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
  • Warrant service at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street

Sunday, My 9

  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Controlled substance at 10th and Burton
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Hydrangea Ave
  • Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

