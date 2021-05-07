May 7, 2021

  • 79°

Dorman Cemetery Clean Up

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:11 am Friday, May 7, 2021

A cleanup is scheduled for Dorman Cemetery, off Tulane Rd, on Saturday, May 15, at 8 a.m. Please bring mowers, weed eaters, blowers, clippers, rakes and garbage bags. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call Brenda at 920-6202, Donna at 409-779-0281 or James at 409-543-6495 if you have any questions.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar