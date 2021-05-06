Man shot refuses to press charges

A man refuses to assist police or file charges after being shot in the leg on Wednesday.

Orange Police Department was dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to the 900 block of West Curtis in reference to a shooting.

While en route, dispatched advised the victim had been shot in the leg, and the suspect had already left.

The victim, age 59, told an officer he was at the corner of N. 6th Street and W. Decatur Ave., in Orange, when an unknown person shot him in the leg. After being shot, he rode his friend’s bicycle to the residence in the 900 block of W. Curtis Ave.

The victim could not give a description of the suspect and did not wish to press charges.

The officer, in a police report, stated he observed what appeared to be a small caliber hole on the inside of the victims’ right ankle.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance.