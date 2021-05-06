LC-M’s Brown nets State Silver with nice effort in the shot put

Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior Kollyn Brown captured the Silver Medal in the shot put at the Class 4A Track & Field Championships at the University of Texas Thursday, with a strong throw of 57 feet, 10 ¼ inches.

Brown was a solid second behind gold medal winner Christian Cooper of Quinlan Ford, who tossed it 61-3 ½. Kilgore’s Kaden Kenny nabbed the bronze with a 54-10 ½ effort.