Vendors needed

CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26th, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children! If your company or group is interested in joining the fun and providing a family-fun activity or snacks or drinks, please fill out the attached form and return to hnwatkins@casasnr.org. If you would like to help but cannot commit to providing an activity, we are also seeking sponsors for the following:

Bounce House/Slide – $250

Inflatable Slide – $295

Obstacle Course – $395

CASA Fun Day Vendor Application