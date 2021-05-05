Vendors needed
CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26th, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children! If your company or group is interested in joining the fun and providing a family-fun activity or snacks or drinks, please fill out the attached form and return to hnwatkins@casasnr.org. If you would like to help but cannot commit to providing an activity, we are also seeking sponsors for the following:
Bounce House/Slide – $250
Inflatable Slide – $295
Obstacle Course – $395
You Might Like
Plant A Tree event
Vidor Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to please join us and PLANT A TREE in honor of Arbor Day... read more