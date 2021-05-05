Plant A Tree event
Vidor Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to please join us and PLANT A TREE in honor of Arbor Day Thursday May 6th, 2021 at 9am at Raymond Gould Walking Park at 385 Claiborne St, Vidor, TX 77662
Lauren Gilbert State Farm is inviting local business owners and community members to help us plant trees and beautify our local walking park.
Breakfast will be provided.
