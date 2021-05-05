Orange Police Beat 5.4.21

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 4, 2021:

Warrant at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft on Carpenters Place

Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

Controlled substance at the 10800 block of State Hwy. 62

Warrant at the 2300 block of 16 th Street

Street Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department