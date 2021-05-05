May 5, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:22 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 4, 2021:

  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft on Carpenters Place
  • Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 10800 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Warrant at the 2300 block of 16th Street
  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

