Newton County Sheriff’s Report 5.3.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 68 calls to service last week from April 26th to May 2nd, 2021. We currently have 23 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week there were 9 individuals booked into the Newton Jail.

At 0540 hours, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a theft of an ATM machine in Burkeville. A passing motorist observed a small compact vehicle attempt to pull the ATM machine at the Sabine State Bank off its stand. They damaged the ATM and fled the parking lot on Hwy 63 and turned north on FM 692 toward RE 255. The vehicle was occupied by two white males, one wearing a ski mask, and the other was observed without a mask. The caller advised that the vehicle came to a stop on a bridge pass CR 2121. They exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods.

NCSO personnel accompanied by Constable S. White secured the scene until the K9 Officer, NCSO Deputy S. Cathy arrived with K9 Bruce. Sheriff Burby, Deputies Cathy and McGarrahan entered the wooded area on the east side of FM 692 at the McGraw Creek bridge and conducted a search of the area. Officers from the Parks and Wildlife and the Constable Office remained on the roadways in case the suspects return to the roadways. During the search in the wooded area, K9 Bruce located one of the suspect’s sneakers 200 yards east of FM 692.

We received another report that two individuals fitting the descriptions of the suspects were observed at CR 2121 stealing a 2017 Ford Pickup Truck (LA. Lic.# C0549061).

At 0902 hours, we received a report that a suspicious looking individual was walking along the roadway near the oil field on FM 692 north. Deputy Cathy went to the scene and contacted and detained the suspect who was wearing the green shirt and dark shorts for further investigations and transported to NCSO Jail.

On April 27, 2021, BILLY DEWAYNE ADAMS, W/M 38YOA, 5’7, 195 lbs., was arraigned and charged with THEFT PROP < $300,000.00 (F2). His bond amount is set at $75,000.00. Adams remains in custody in the Newton County Jail. He is one of two suspects who is responsible for the ATM Theft that occurred at the Sabine State Bank on Hwy 63 in Burkeville on April 26, 2021. The other suspect is still outstanding. On April 28, 2021, an Arrest Warrant was issued on LEO BURT MITCHELL JR., he is charged with THEFT 31.03 (e) (6) (B) Attempt (F3). He is not in custody and is wanted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for the above offense. He is one of two suspects who is responsible for the ATM Theft that occurred at the Sabine State Bank on Hwy 63 in Burkeville on April 26, 2021. Leo Burt Mitchell Jr. is a W/M, 40 YOA, 5’9, Blue eyes, brown hair, weighs about 200 lbs., he is a resident of Louisiana. He is believed to be in Natchitoches or Florin, Louisiana.

On May 2, 2021, at 0516 hours, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an activated alarm on the ATM machine at the Sabine State Bank, Hwy 63 East in Burkeville.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 0530 hours. Deputies observed the ATM machine’s doors were standing open. A search of the immediate area located a Gray Ford 2006 1-ton truck parked on the east side of the roadway that was still running about a quarter mile east on southside of Hwy 63. The ATM machine is out of order as a result of the attempted break-in and damage it sustained on April 26th, 2021. There is a sign posted on the ATM machine’s screen stating it was “Out of Order”. There was no money inside the machine. The ATM machine sustained damage to the front doors, and the top of the machine due to them being pried open.

The 1-ton Ford F350 was discovered to have been stolen out of Houston, Texas. We contacted Harris County Sheriff Office who was in the process of taking a stolen vehicle report from the registered owner in Houston, Texas. This case is currently under investigation by the NCSO and the Texas Rangers.

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:

Theft – 4-wheeler was reported stolen in Bon Wier; CR 3075 Bicycle Hwy 87@Hwy 12 in Deweyville, Buna.

Deweyville – Reckless driving and arrest were made, the driver charged with Poss. of C/S; Simple Assault, Harassment CR 4188.

CTW-Disturbance Devils Pocket.

Suspicious Activity- Devils Pocket, Old Salem Bon Wier, and Call, Pvt Rd 8055 Trout Creek.

Trespassing CR4226, Hartburg; Trout Creek.

Animal Nuisance – 2 calves running lose, Pine Grove.

Criminal Mischief – Call.

Burglary – Liberty.

Extra Patrol: Burkeville, Shankleville, Wiergate, Bon Wier, Devils Pocket, Deweyville, Old Champion Rd.

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”