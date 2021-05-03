LCM bus slides off road
LCM bus 14, carrying 15 junior high and high school students slid into a ditch off Glenda Road this morning. There were no injuries reported. Students were taken to their campuses by another bus and are being examined by campus nurses to assure they are all okay. Schools are in the process of notifying parents.
