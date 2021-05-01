National Salvation Army Week is May 10-16, 2021

Honoring the Work and Ministry of The Salvation Army in Orange

The Salvation Army in Orange is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10-16, 2021. Since 1927, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 day a year providing assistance to individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.

In 1954, the week of November 18-December 4 (now recognized in May) was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

Today, The Salvation Army is at work in 132 countries around the world. Here in the USA in 2020 the organization provided more than 155 million meals between March and September alone, 1.6 million nights of COVID shelter, 6.6 million food boxes, and emotional and spiritual care to 857,000 people. With more than 7,500 centers of operation in the U.S., The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination – wherever it exists. Follow the link to view The Salvation Army’s 2020 COVID-19 Impact Report: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/covid-impact-report/

“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Orange” said Captain Zuniga, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “The last year has been very challenging as we have all dealt with the ongoing pandemic. The Salvation Army has experienced heightened need during this time and has been privileged to support so many in our community. We want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”

Additionally, The Salvation Army is thrilled to be kicking off the 100 for HOPE campaign. “The Salvation Army of Orange County, Texas diligently serves our community by providing HOPE in very tangible ways. Over the next two weeks, we are seeking 100 individuals who would join us in providing HOPE to our community by becoming a ‘Fundraiser for HOPE’ and committing to raise $100!” said Captain Zuniga. “We are excited to announce that the first $5,000 raised will be matched by our Shields of Hope partners Chevron Phillips Chemical and Akrotex”!

For more information, or to make a donation, please call The Salvation Army of Orange at (409) 291-8400 or visit us online at www.salvationarmytexas.org