FAITH: You believe who you trust

In these times it’s hard to believe what people tell you. You hear two sides of everything, but for the most part – you believe who you trust.

You trust those who haven’t steered you wrong, or the people who “think” like you. We all think differently, and rightly so. God made us unique, and individual.

Psalms 139:14 states – “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”

Even though we are all different, we still need to think like God. How do you do that? You read His word.

When the talented Actors or Actresses are going to play a role, they read and study up on the character they intend on portraying. They saturate themselves so much so, they become the character.

We need to read and saturate ourselves in God’s word, so we will know Him, be like Him, think like Him, and act like Him. And after all that, comes the trust we have in God.

Proverbs 3:5 states “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding”.

If we have saturated ourselves in God’s word, then this “trust” will come naturally. We won’t lean on our own understanding; we will be leaning on God and His wisdom. But we must know God before we can lean His direction. Scripture keeps people from being foolish, but sadly fools despise the Word of God. Stay away from the groups that don’t give God credit in our Country. Those are usually the ones that despise God’s word.

No matter what side of the political arena you are on, I find that most of us have a tendance to lean on our own understanding.

A fool is someone who is unwise, lacks sense, and lacks judgement. Fools don’t want to learn the truth. Fools are wise in their own eyes, failing to take in wisdom and advice, which will be their downfall. They suppress the truth by their own unrighteousness.

So how do you define truth? Websters defines it this way – “the body of real things, events, and facts: actuality. (2): the state of being the case: fact. (3) often capitalized: a transcendent fundamental or spiritual reality.

When I think of truth, I think of things that we have been taught, not only in the Bible, but in school as well. Truth is things you know like 2+ 2 = 4.

Yes, man defined this truth, but everyone knows it, and we can all be on the same page with this truth. When you have someone come along and say something different; you have to discern, pray, and look to God for guidance on the truth of it.

Thomas Fuller once said “A wise man may look ridiculous in the company of fools.”

That’s because the fools think their understanding is correct, and there is nothing wise you can say to them to change their minds.

Are you thinking like a fool? Are you listening to wise counsel? Are you reading God’s word? When I have a dispute with someone, I always pray that God would show us both truth. My truth might be askew. I have to lean on God each time I come up against something that is conflicting with another’s viewpoint.

Our own truths can be flawed by the way we were raised, the people we hang around, our present financial state, hurts from the past, etc. God can clear all that away, and take the blinders off your eyes, and off of others.

1 John 4:1 says it like this – “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

Test the other person’s spirit. Ask them Godly questions.

Mark 3:25, Jesus states, “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”

So, if the person you are disputing with, believes in Christ, maybe they just need for you to pray for truth in their life, as well as yours.

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels