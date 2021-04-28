April 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 27, 2021:

  • Controlled substance at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Damaged property at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Assault at the 2100 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

