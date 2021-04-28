Crawfish Bash kicks off this weekend

From staff reports

Concerts, crawfish, parade, crawfish, carnival, and did we mention crawfish?

General Admission hours are: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday, April and 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

Jamie Bergeron preforms at 6 p.m. and John Wolfe will hit the stage on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Jamie Bergeron & the kickin’ cajuns have become one of south Louisiana’s most popular musical acts, having been awarded the Times of Acadiana’s Best Cajun Band an incredible 16 years in a row, according to their official website.

Jon released his latest EP, Feels Like Country Music, in 2019 produced by Grammy nominated producer, Dave Brainard. So far, Feels Like Country Music has garnered two additional, consecutive number one singles in Texas with Some Ol’ Bar in the 90s and the title track, Feels Like Country Music, according to his official website.

The 2021 Crawfish Season celebration will be unlike anything Mauriceville has ever experienced. Over 25 Cook off teams from around Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana will descend on the fairgrounds cooking up some of the best crawfish you’ll ever taste, according to a press release. Buy those early bird tickets so they will have plenty of crawfish for all the guests and plan to come out and help decide who boils up the best mud bugs around.

A crawfish eating contest is set for Saturday. Be sure to cheer the participants on to determine who is the winner.

While the carnival opens on Thursday, the event kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with an old fashion barn dance and the usual festival fare.

Saturday morning the yearly parade will begin at 10 a.m. following East down Hwy 12, turning South onto Hwy 62.

At the festival grounds, it will be all about the crawfish.

Patrons can devour as much crawfish as they wish while supplies last, listen to some great local musicians as well as our Special Entertainment including Jamie Bergeron and Jon Wolfe.