LC-M falls to Silsbee on the road

SILSBEE – The Silsbee Tigers took down the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears 11-1 in five innings to nab the second-place playoff berth out of District 22-4A Tuesday night at Tiger field.

The Tigers (17-7-1, 8-3) picked up 12 hits against the Bears (13-13, 7-4) while LC-M finished with four.

Austin Smith had two of the Bear hits.

Alex Uribe and Taylor Wise had two hits apiece for the Tigers. Logan Simmons drove in three runs while Uribe and Quincy Kelly had two RBI apiece.

Simmons got the win on the mound, tossing all five innings while striking out seven.

The Bears host Bridge City (14-12-1, 6-5) Friday. A LC-M win would give the Bears third-place heading into the playoffs. A LC-M loss would put the two teams tied at third. A BC loss would force the Cardinals into a fourth-place play-in game with Lumberton (16-8-1, 6-6).